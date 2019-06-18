Share:

ISLAMABAD : The lecture halls overflowed in Lahore and Karachi, as enthusiastic Pakistanis flocked to a lecture on ‘Learning How to Learn’. This lecture, based on the world’s most subscribed massive open online course or MOOC, held the audience spellbound as Dr Barbara Oakley explored practical insights from neuroscience about how to learn more effectively.

This lecture was a part of the recently signed MoU between Syed Ali Naseer, Jazz’s Chief Corporate & Enterprise Officer and Dr. Arshad Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). Both these entities have prioritized innovation and digitization as core strategic goals to advance the overall development objectives of Pakistan’s vision 2025.

Part of this collaboration is a speaker series DisruptEd: Ideas that matter to showcase some of the best thinkers in digital learning. The inaugural talk for this series was given by Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, on‘Leadership in the Age of Rapid Digitalization’.