Karachi - Karachi University and Chase Up departmental store on Monday signed Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration on uplift of facilities at the Department of Public Administration.

The Chief Executive Office, Chase Up, Salman Bashir and KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inked the documents at the VC Office.

According to the MoU, Chase Up would develop a MS/PhD Digital Research Library for the young scholars.