KASUR - Lawyers observed strike against the alleged misbehaviour of police here. According to police, Chunian Tehsil Bar Association president Nasir Ali Dogar came to Bakhshi Khana to meet a suspect. However, Bakhshi Khana in charge Amin barred him from meeting the suspect, saying that the high-ups had ordered him to do so. An argument occurred between the two which infuriated the bar president, and he put a padlock on the door of Bakhshi Khana. He also called for strike which was responded by the lawyers. Later, the padlock was removed from the door of Bakhshi Khana on intervention of DSP Chunian Circle Naeem Virk.