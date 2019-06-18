Share:

The police arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in 2010 bank heist and recovered arms here on Tuesday.

Police said that accused Rashid Baloch along with his three accomplices had looted a private bank in Karachi on April 26, 2010 and was at large since then.

The police arrested the culprits besides recovery of weapons from his possession from Memon Goth area of Karachi.

A case was registered against the detainee and he was being interrogated and important revelation was being expected.