MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Monday urged upon Ulema and religious scholars to focus on playing their due role for promoting unity among the Muslims and establishment of an Islamic welfare society based on justice and equality.

He was speaking as the chief guest at annual urs celebrations of prominent saint Allama Peer Mohiyuddin Ghaznavi and Alama Peer Alauddin Siddiqui at Nairian Sharif in Tarakhel, Poonch district here on Monday.

Sardar Masood said that the Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) was a great philosopher, politician and diplomat, and through the message of Islam, he had united mankind in the form of the state of Medina where he had introduced a new concept of politics, diplomacy, and moralities based on peace, tranquillity, and communal harmony.

The AJK president urged religious scholars, spiritual figures and saints to play their role in inculcating unity among the Muslims, and prepare them for the renaissance of Islam and help of oppressed Muslims in different regions particularly in occupied Kashmir.

He regretted that the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir are being subjected to state terrorism for their being Muslims, adding that the dream of the freedom of occupied Kashmir cannot materialize without a strong and stable Pakistan.

Paying glowing tributes to Allama Mohiyuddin Ghazni and Alauddin Siddiqui for their services, Masood Khan said that Nairian Sharif’s spiritual family had established formal and non-formal educational institutions in the length and breadth of Azad Kashmir, and had made a great contribution to the promotion of modern and religious education.

The AJK president particularly lauded the role of Noor TV in promoting Islamic teachings across the world through its satellite network. The president greeted the people over the establishment of Army Public School at Murshidabad, and assured that Tararkhel-Narian Sharif Road would be upgraded and widened soon.