Share:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G. Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Zhob, Mirpurkhas divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning:

Islamabad and Quetta twenty degree centigrade, Lahore and Murree eighteen, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-four, Gilgit fifteen and Muzaffarabad nineteen degree centigrade.