DEPALPUR - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Monday took notice of alleged rape and murder case of a girl in the limits of Depalpur police.

According to details, the minister was saddened over the incident and sought a detailed report from the Okara District Police Officer.

The minister said those persons who committed the crime were not humans and strict action would be taken against the accused as per law.

On the occasion, he assured the affected family that the justice would be done at any cost and they would be dealt with iron hands.