ISLAMABAD-Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday said that conflicts should be resolved through diplomatic engagements and negotiation.

While talking to a delegation comprising members of Iranian Shora-e-Islami, the NA speaker said that developing peaceful and strong relations with its neighbours was distinctive attribute of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He underlined that conflicts in the region not just impede the progress and development but also elevates people’s miseries. He said that Iran was not just a neighbour, but Pakistan’s strong ally in the region and a partner in progress. He said that Pakistan attached immense importance to its relations with Iran and resolved to further solidify them.

Underlining the need for intensifying parliamentary contacts, the NA speaker said that interaction at a friendship group level would further strengthen historic fraternal bonds besides enhancing economic ties between both the countries.

The speaker suggested for enhancing quantum of trade between both the countries. The speaker said that immense investment opportunities have emerged consequential to CPEC and Iran being immediate neighbour could benefit from it. He said that apart from trade, the cooperation in diverse fields may also be enhanced. He suggested that diplomatic missions of Pakistan and Iran could facilitate establishing contacts between business communities from either side. The Speaker appreciated joint efforts by law enforcement made to address the bane of terrorism across the borders. Dr Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani said that Iran valued its historic relations with Pakistan and needed to further cement through enhancing cooperation at government as well as parliamentary level. He said that Iran would certainly like to take part in the economic activity being generated in Pakistan. He said that Iran was contemplating various options at executive level and would certainly take part in economic activity besides taking forward already initiated energy projects.

He agreed that Pakistan and Iran could play an important role in peace and stability in the region. Dr. Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani recalled the recent visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan and said that those visits have brought Governments and Parliaments of both the countries more closer. He suggested establishing parliamentary group on either side for discussing the issues and suggesting forward suggested for consideration by the Executive.

The delegation led by Dr Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani is visiting Pakistan on invitation of Speaker National Assembly. During their visit, the delegation will meet Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate, and Ministers for Planning, Commerce and Industries apart from interacting with the Members of Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group in National Assembly.