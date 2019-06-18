Share:

LAHORE : An emergency meeting of World Islamic Organization presided by Chairman Sheikh Mazhar Shafi was held on Monday. The Chairman criticised National Accountability Bureau and the PTI government acrimoniously and said that the opposition parties are being pressurized and implicated in the false cases. He claimed that Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and provincial assembly member Faryal Talpur have been entangled into bogus cases. Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique have also been locked up in an unjustified manner. Their arrests are merely meant to distract the public attention from the issues like dearth and unemployment. We strongly condemn all this. Aleem Khan being released on bail has been favoured politically whereas Aleema Baji was released being underfined by the FBR which is a dual-standard justice. The Chairman asked where were the promises of end of status-quo and upholding of merit. They have included the stigmatized people of the past in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. How they would bring about the revolution and build Naya Pakistan with these people. The former prime minister Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif should be meted out best treatment as he was lying seriously ill in jail. He must be given permission for treatment from abroad as well. He said that the selected rulers have presented an IMF budget to the people and no attention has been paid toward lessening of dearth and problems faced by layman. To earn both ends meat has been made tough for the masses. Unemployment is widespread and prices of commodities of daily use and utility bills have shown a mind-boggling increase. The government should go home after announcing the anti-people budget.