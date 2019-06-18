Share:

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the opposition has neither heard nor read budget speech.

In a statement on twitter on Tuesday, Dr Firdous asked on which basis, the opposition parties are declaring the budget 2019 as anti-masses. Political parties are taking services of ‘defeated’ Moulana, she added.

The special assistant said that those who are trying to create hindrance in adoption of the budget are not serious for country’s development.

She went on to say that the budget guarantees protection of rights to people in all the provinces, including Sindh; and those who are beginners in politics do not understand this fact.