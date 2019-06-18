Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday met with Deputy Interior Minister of Iran Hossein Zolfaghari here at the Ministry of Interior. Both the ministers agreed on mutual cooperation regarding border related matters and economic cooperation, said a statement issued by the ministry. “We highly appreciate the cooperation and support given to us by Pakistan throughout,” said the Iranian deputy interior minister. He further added that Iran would fully cooperate with Pakistan on all matters of mutual concern. He highlighted that things have improved for better regarding the security, drugs and human trafficking issues and this could not have been possible without the tireless efforts of government and law enforcement sectors of Pakistan. Ijaz Shah said that brotherhood and bonding of people of Iran and Pakistan was exemplary and everlasting. He further assured full possible support from this side of the border to eradicate all menaces acting as hurdle in regional and economic development. Ambassador of Iran Mehdi Honordoost was also present during the meeting.