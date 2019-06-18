Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly budget session for the second consecutive day on Monday witnessed pandemonium as Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif once again could not deliver his speech due to clamouring in the house.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, after failing to maintain order in the house due to excessive sloganeering from both sides, abruptly adjourned the proceedings after around hour of its start.

The house echoed with slogans at different intervals in favour of and against the government by the treasury and opposition benches. A scene of competition of raising slogans between government and PML-N was also seen even after suspension of proceedings.

Amid whistle blowing, sloganeering, slurs and taunts, exchange of heated words, opposition leader using headphones made a failed attempt to complete his speech.

The opposition members mostly woman lawmakers in a reaction gathered around opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif for chanting anti-government slogans. BNP( Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, a coalition partner of PTI government, also supported joint opposition and silently stood on his seat in protest.

The chair repeatedly asked both sides to avoid making unbearable din in the house as it was responsibility of both government and opposition to run proceedings.

Sharif, who rose from his seat thrice to speak, preferred to first raise voice for production order of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. “You [Speaker National Assembly] have the power to issue production order...It is right of Asif Ali Zardari to attend proceedings,” he said.

“Bring former president [Asif Ali Zardari] and Khwaja Saad Rafique in the house so that they can represent their constituencies and take part in debate,” said opposition leader supporting voice of PPP-P, as PPP-P MNAs at the start of proceedings rose on their seats holding placards inscribed with ‘Issue Production Order of Asif Ali Zardari’.

“It is right of a member to attend proceedings of the house. You should issue production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari, as for last four days we have been requesting you,” Sharif said and received a response from the chair that he was consulting with legal experts on this matter.

The opposition legislators, sensing the tone and tenor of government members, also gathered near Shehbaz Sharif and started filming government members with their cellphones.

The opposition, in a messy situation in the house, ignored warning of the chair and kept making videos in the house. With other junior members, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were also seen holding their cellphones towards government members to shoot the scene.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser kept asking members not to make noise otherwise he would adjourn proceedings. It was only ‘Azan’ [Call for prayer] which created a short interval in the house, as the members from both sides silently sat on their seats.

A government member Jamil Ahmed Khan, soon after ‘Azan’ without having mic, shouted from his seat that they would not allow to speak this ‘thief’ at any cost. The members from both sides once again back to their places [near speaker podium] for raising slogans against each other.

The house resounded with slogans ‘Chor Machaey Shor’ from government side and ‘Gali Gali Mein Shor Hai- Aleema Baji Chor Hai’ from opposition members. The chair, apparently avoiding further deterioration of situation, preferred to adjourn house but members kept chanting slogans even after the proceedings were adjourned.

Shehbaz could hardly utter five to six sentences. “It is anti-government budget as no relief is provided to the masses,” he said mentioning that they had reduced inflation in their era. He said they fought against terrorism in the country but this government even could not control price of medicines.

The opposition members, before start of session, gathered around the speaker office requesting him to issue production order of Asif Ali Zardari. They also raised slogans [Issue production order of Asif Ali Zardari] near speaker office.