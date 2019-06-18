Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a session of the federal cabinet today to discuss the budget session, the recent wave of arrests and his visit to Bishkek to attend the Council of Heads of State (CHS) of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The session will be held at 11am in the prime minister’s office in which the establishment of an inquiry commission, the recent wave of arrests and strategy for the budget session will be discussed.

According to the 15-point agenda for the federal cabinet meeting, the cabinet will be briefed about the Ehsas programme and the Visa NOC Liberalization Policy.

The cabinet will also be briefed about the progress of the asset scheme, Pak-Iran Maritime Search and Rescue Agreement along with verified cases of theft by the Federal Investigation Agency and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority regard.

The cabinet is expected to approve delayed contracts with various countries along with the implementation of decisions of cabinet meetings.