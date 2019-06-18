Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party on Monday announced holding protest demos and rallies in the city followed by a public gathering to be addressed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in July against the anti-people federal budget and NAB actions against PPP leaders.

The announcement was made by the PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani along with other party leaders at the Sindh Assembly.

Ghani said that day-to-day protest would be held in different parts of the city while a rally would be taken out against hike in prices of commodities and action of NAB authorities against PPP leadership on June 23.

“PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto will also be addressing a public gathering in the city in protest against the anti-people steps of the incumbent federal government,” he said.

He said that NAB has become a tool of the government to harass the leadership of the opposition parties and all opposition parties would soon be initiating the public awareness campaign against this injustice.

Protest to continue for 50 days

He further said hike in prices of commodities, surge in fuel, gas and electricity prices has added to the miseries of the masses. “We will not allow this federal budget to be passed from the assembly as it would further add salt to the injuries of the masses,” he said. He said that the party had formed a committee comprising to manage protest on day to day basis in the city covering 44 city areas and six districts during course of next 50 days. “A protest rally from People’s Roundabout to Karachi Press Club will also be taken out on June 23,” he said adding that it would follow a public gathering in any district of the city to be addressed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other top leaders of the party.

He said that the opposition parties are not forming any alliance instead all of them are coming out on roads to protest against the anti-people policies of the incumbent government. He further said that the party would not compromise on the issues of constitution, 18th amendment, military courts and basic human rights.

He further said that some parties were trying to create issue of water shortage in the city. “There is a shortage faced by the city in water supply and the parties having mandate in federal government should raise issue with their leadership to resolve it,” he said.

He further said that conspiracy is also being hatched to create hindrance in water supply in the city. “The B-team of PTI, MQM-P, has influence in water board which is used to create hindrance in water supply by valve tempering ad other means,” he said adding that electricity shutdowns had also added to the problems that caused damage to the 72-inch pipeline supplying water to the city twice in three days.