KARACHI  - Secretary Information, Ms. Abida Perveen has assured the APNS that the Federal govt has expedited the process of payment of outstanding dues whereas the issues of quantum of advertisements and rate increase were under active consideration of the Federal govt.

READ MORE: Man wanted for 2010 bank heist held with arms in Karachi

The Secretary Information visited the APNS House and held a meeting with Sindh based publications of APNS chaired by Javed Mehr Shamsi, Chairman, Sindh Committee  Sikandar Ali Shah, Director General, PID, Karachi was also present.

Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, APNS apprised the Secretary Information that the newspaper industry was facing acute financial crisis due to non-payment of outstanding dues pending since 2008.

He stated that so far, about 10 per cent dues have been paid by the Federal Government as per directives of the Prime Minister and urged upon the Ministry to expedite the process.

He also stated that during the present government, the quantum of ads has considerably decreased whereas the depreciation of rupee against US dollar has increased the costs of newspapers.

READ MORE: Punjab CM takes notice of firing incident in Nankana Sahib

This situation needs a bailout package by the Federal Government. The members at the meeting, pointed out that the regional quota was not being implemented in letter and spirit by the PID especially the newspapers based in Sindh as well as the language newspapers were grossly ignored in issuance of advertisements.

The Secretary Information explained the efforts being made by the Ministry to address the above issues and assured that the outstanding dues will be cleared on priority basis whereas the Federal Government was considering to increase government advertisement rates to offset the increase in costs during the period.

She also assured that newspapers in Sindh will be duly considered in the implementation of regional quota.

The meeting was attended by the following Sindh based members of the Executive Committee and Sindh Committee

READ MORE: Pakistan’s population to reach 403 million by 2050: UN

Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, APNS, Javed Mehr Shamsi (Daily Kaleem), Younus Mehr (D/Halchal), Shahab Zuberi (D/Business Recorder), Syed Ali Hasan Naqvi (D/Dawn), Bilal Farooqi (D/Aghaz), Rafique Ahmed Pirzada (D/Pak Sindh), Ali Bin Younus (D/Beopar), Zahida Abbasi (D/Nau Sijj), Kazi Sajjad Akbar (D/The Regional Times), Faisal Shahjehan (D/Jiddat), Mangal Daas Arwani (D/Hilal-e-Pakistan), Imtiaz Akhter Qazi (D/Tameer-e-Sindh), Mumtaz Ali Phulpoto (D/Awami Parchar), Syed Akbar Tahir (D/Jasarat), Nasrullah Jamali (D/Sindh), Ali Bux Mou (D/Awami Forum), Iqbal Tunio (D/Jang), Haseena Jatoi (D/Moomal), Faisal Zahid Malik (D/Pakistan Observer), Fauzia Shaheen (Monthly Dastak) and Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi (M/Naey Ufaq).

 

 

 

READ MORE: IHC issues detailed verdict with regard to Zardari, Talpur’s bail rejection

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Fake accounts cannot be opened without help from bank officials: CJP

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Iran delegation suggests common border market

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Bilawal holds meeting, prepares plan for rallies against budget

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: LHC dismisses Saad Rafique, brother bail plea in Paragon Housing scam

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) upon General Han Weiguo

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: KP govt to present budget 2019 today

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Railways earns over Rs1bn from Eid Special trains

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Opposition trying to create hindrance in adoption of Budget: Dr Firdous

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Dawood stresses for removing non-tariff barriers b/w Pakistan, Iran

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: World's population to reach 9.7bn in 2050: UN report

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Transactions through fake accounts is huge crime: CJP Khosa

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: WB to provide 918m dollars for higher education in Pakistan

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: PMD predicts hot and dry weather in most parts of country

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Govt to facilitate Japanese investors for investment in Pakistan

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Iran refuses to engage in military confrontation with any Nation: President Rouhani

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: China warns of unpredictable consequences amid US troop deployment to Middle East

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 