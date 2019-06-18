Share:

KAMALIA - Provincial Minister for Women Development Aashifa Riaz Fatyana said: “Our political legacy is based on public service.”

During a meeting with the people of her constituency, she claimed: “We are fighting for the rights of the common man in Assembly.”

She asserted that their foremost priority was to recompense the people of the area, adding “Today, girls must learn different skills in addition to basic education.” She said that new colleges for girls were being built in Kamalia, adding that the government had approved the establishment of degree colleges for women and work would start soon on them.

She added that work on several development works i.e. sewage maintenance was to be started soon in the city. She affirmed that all development projects would be carried out without any political favouritism and no area would be ignored.

BOOKED

Maqbool Hussain, a resident of Chak 731 G/B submitted an application to police that a reckless truck driver had crushed his nephew Umar to death. He added that his other nephew Usman and son Sameeur Rehman were injured in the accident. Kamalia Saddr police filed a case against the suspect.