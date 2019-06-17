Share:

Lorde says third album is coming

LOS ANGELES (CM) Lorde has confirmed that she’s working on her follow-up to 2017’s acclaimed ‘Melodrama’. Lorde has confirmed that her new album is getting close.

The 22-year-old singer - whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor - announced in an Instagram post celebrating the two-year anniversary of the release of her acclaimed 2017 LP acclaimed ‘Melodrama’ that her third studio album is ‘’in the oven’’ and will be ready to come out soon.

On her Instagram stories, she wrote about Melodrama: ‘’I was such a baby making that work, lots of emotions and learning so much all the time. Feels like I’ve grown a lot since then, I’ve been to Antarctica, I have a dog now and a cat and I can bake bread and cook dinner and keep plants alive etc. It’s a good life you’ve given me.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry end beef in new video

LOS ANGELES (GN):Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have put an end to their long-time feud and are seen hugging whilst dressed as a hamburger and French fries in the new video for Taylor’s single ‘You Need to Calm Down’. Taylor, 29, unveiled the promo on Monday and in it Katy, 34, appears dressed as a giant burger in a food fight scene towards the end of the video and she spots Taylor in a French fries outfit and the pair come together for a cuddle. The two pop superstars are believed to have fallen out after Katy took three of Taylor’s backing dancers for her ‘California Dreams’ world tour before her ‘Red Tour’ had finished in 2013.