Share:

Pakistan Railways has earned over Rs 1 billion from Eid Special Trains which run by the department with a special discount on all passenger trains on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“This is the first time in the history of Pakistan Railways, the department has earned a huge amount due to restless efforts of the management,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told.

He said management was working hard day and night to overcome the deficit of Pakistan Railways under the supervision of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.