Share:

LAHORE/Islamabad : The Pakistan Railways has raised by 10 per cent fares of all freight trains and by five per cent freight and parcel charges because of the increase in fuel rates, says a PR announcement.

The new rates will be effective from June 20.

Meanwhiles, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Monday called on Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad here at the Ministry. In a meeting, they discussed cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in rail sector, said a press release issued here. The minister invited Japan for partnership in high speed rail project to be established between Rawalpindi, Lahore, Hyderabad and Karachi.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that Japanese investment and partnership would be welcomed in Pakistan Railways. He said that Pakistan was interested to get assistance from the Japanese technology and expertise. The minister said that Pakistan Railways was taking steps for connecting rail with European and Central Asian countries.

He said that Pakistan Railways was establishing a rail network to link Gwadar, Quetta and Taftan. He termed a Japanese partnership a good initiative.

He also proposed that Japanese companies should avail opportunities of investment in Railway Locomotive Factory Risalpur and Carriage Factory Islamabad.

Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda said that Pakistan and Japan were enjoying historical relations. He said that there was scope to expend relation in trade and economic sectors. He said that cooperation would be promoted between the two countries. Matsuda said that Japan was interested in partnership with Pakistan Railways and with new Railways projects further advanced.