LAHORE - Parts of the country, including Lahore, received rainfall of varying intensities on Monday, providing much needed respite to people from the prevailing heat wave.

Overcast conditions, strong winds and scattered rains caused decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant.

In Lahore, cloud cover, continuously blowing winds and rains at noon and in the evening made weather pleasant by decreasing the temperature. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 40 degree Celsius and 28C respectively.

Windstorm and rains disturbed the routine life. High velocity winds and wet conditions caused tripping of more than 100 Lesco feeders, putting portion of Lahore in darkness. Winds caused felling of tree branches and steamers along roads, disturbing smooth vehicular movement. Inundated rainwater on portion of roads and roadsides caused traffic mess on a number of roads including The Mall, Jail Road and Ferozrpur Road. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of Lahore.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. Local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for Lahore on Tuesday (today).

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Hazara, Kohat, Kalat Mirpurkhas divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Mainly hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.