BADIN - Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahoo has demanded the federal govt to stop political victimisation of PPP leadership.

Addressing a protest demonstration in Golarchi Town at Shaheed Fazil Rahoo Chowk on Monday, Rahoo maintained that ‘selected’ rulers would never be allowed to create further mess and make the lives of the poor more miserable.

He said that NAB authorities should arrest all those who plundered the public funds and warned that people would strongly resist the ‘selective’ accountability of those opposing the imposed rulers.

Rahoo said PPP would not deviate an inch from its principled stance and they were even not afraid of those forces who brought the naive rulers by rigging the general elections.

The traffic flow remained suspended due to the demonstration for three hours on Badin-Karachi and other roads. Later, they dispersed peacefully.