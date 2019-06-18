KARACHI - The value of Pakistani currency depreciated against the US dollar in interbank market on Monday For a seventh straight session, the Pakistani currency hit a low against the US dollar. Since the morning, it moved both ways within a range of Rs156.50 to Rs 157.07.  Updates showed the rupee stood at Rs156.96, up by Rs1.12 from Friday’s closing rate of Rs155.84.

READ MORE: Man wanted for 2010 bank heist held with arms in Karachi

Speculation within the market suggested the rupee was heading towards the IMF-dictated level of Rs160-165. The government, however, has time and again denied that any such agreement was part of IMF deal.

 