Share:

LAHORE : At the launch of Forman Christian College’s Food Security Management Diploma Programme, School of Life Sciences (SLS) recently held a consultative meeting at FCCU. This program is being offered by SLS in collaboration with Centre for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG), School of Management (SoM) and Departments of Economics and Sociology.

The 6-months interdisciplinary Postgraduate Professional Diploma is being developed in collaboration with several stakeholders including Govt. Departments of Agriculture, Food and Livestock, Food Industry, CropLife Pakistan Association, UN agencies (FAO, WFP, UNDP) and the World Bank.

The representatives from all stakeholders participated in the consultative meeting to discuss the themes and curriculum of the program.