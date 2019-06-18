Share:

BUREWALA - Three armed dacoits shot injured a local trader over putting up resistance during a robbery here at Z-Block Housing Scheme here on Monday afternoon.

Police said that Tanveer Khan, resident of Z-Block Housing scheme area was in his house when three armed dacoits stormed the house.

The dacoits started held the family members hostage but house owner Tanveer Khan attempted to offer the robbers. Upon which the intruders resorted to firing, leaving him with gunshot wounds and fled the scene.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Burewala where his condition is stated to be out of danger. The Model Town Police have started investigation into the incident.