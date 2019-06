Share:

SARGODHA - Two persons drowned after a motorcycle fell into a canal due speeding here on Monday.

According to police report, three persons including a woman were on the way on motorcycle when due to speeding it fell into a canal.

As a result, two men died after drowning into Dhori Canal while the woman was rescued by rescue officers.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene and fished out the one the dead body from the canal while search for the other is continued.