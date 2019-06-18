Share:

SIALKOT - Two victims of gas cylinder blast - Wazir Khan and Hammad Younus - succumbed to their burns after fighting for their lives for five days at Mayo Hospital, Lahore.

They were laid to rest in their native graveyard at Daska here on Monday. A large number of the people attended their funeral. The condition of the rest six injured namely Ali Hassan, Muneeb Shehzad, Muazzam Adeel, Ibrahim Muneer, Karimullah and Umer was stated to be critical at Mayo Hospital, Lahore.

It is to be noted that eight persons had sustained serious burns in a gas cylinder blast due to gas leakage at a shop on Stadium Road, Daska, five days ago.

SHOP SEALED

Daska Municipal Committee sealed as many as 44 shops for not keeping place in front of these shops as per their maps approved by this municipality.

Meanwhile, the officials of Daska Municipal Committee submitted applications at Daska City police station for the registration separate cases against 48 persons for illegally converting their residential properties into commercial ones without getting approval from the municipality.