Rawalpindi-At least two people were killed as a speedy dumper collided with a bike here on Monday.

According to a Rescue spokesman, the accident took place on Girja Road near Chak Jalal Din, within the limits of Saddar Baroni Police Station.

He said that Hamid, son of Rasheed, and his sister Shahida Rasheed were en route to their home when the incident took place and they received head injuries. They lost their lives on the spot and the bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, he said. Police failed to apprehend the dumper driver.