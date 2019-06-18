Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to chief minister for information, law and anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab while reacting to statements of GDA and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdos Shamim Naqvi said that orphans of politics were trying to sell themselves in the guise of Sindh’s rights.

In a statement on Monday, the advisor said that alliance of GDA and Tehreek-e-Insaf was aimed to protect their petty interests. Those who only live for power and wealth have nothing to do with interest of common men, the advisor said and added that political orphans sitting under the umbrella of GDA were spent bullet and they have no roots in people.

People of Sindh had rejected them every time. Statements of GDA were like throwing arrows in the sky and misleading people. Barrister Murtaza Wahab termed GDA as grand diversion alliance. He said that performance of chief minister Sindh was visible to everyone.

The Economist has acknowledged the performance of the Sindh government. Firdos Shamim Naqvi and his party should go through the ‘Economist‘.