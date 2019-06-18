Share:

World Bank is to provide nine hundred and eighteen million dollars in loan to Pakistan for the execution of three programs aimed at increasing domestic revenue and development of the higher education sector.

An agreement to this effect was signed in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The ceremony was witnessed by Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

Of the total amount, four hundred million dollars will be used in a program aimed at increasing the domestic revenue of Pakistan by broadening the tax base and facilitating compliance.

The targets of the revenue program include increasing Pakistan's tax to GDP ratio to seventeen per cent, increasing the number of active taxpayers to 3.5 million, reduce the compliance burden of paying taxes and improving the efficiency of custom controls.

Another four hundred million dollars will be used in higher education development program. The amount will be spent to support research excellence in strategic sectors of the economy, improve teaching and learning and strengthening governance in the higher education sector.

The remaining one hundred and eighteen million dollars will be used for the revenue mobilization and resource management program of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Program will help the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mobilize own source revenue to address the constraint of limited fiscal space for investment and public service provision and efficient and strategic use of the province’s financial resources.

Later, World Bank’s Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan held a meeting with the Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

The Adviser thanked the World Bank for extending continuous support to Pakistan in its efforts to achieve the sustainable economic development of the country.