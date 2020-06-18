Share:

rawalpindi - Two firefighters of Rescue 1122 were injured critically while battling a blaze in a cooking oil godown in KalyamAwan.

Both firefighters were rushed to hospital for medical treatment where they have been identified as KaleemUllah and Khurram. Rescue 1122 spokesman also confirmed that two rescuers sustained burnt injuries during the rescue operation. A huge inferno occurred at Dalda Ghee/Cooking Oil godown in KalyamAwan on Tuesday in KalyamAwan. Firefighters of Rescue 1122, CDA, TMA and Pakistan Army were called to the scene.

However, the fire could not be extinguished despite passage of 24 hours. According to details, almost 60 firefighters of Rescue 1122 along with other fire crews were busy in overwhelming the huge fire when two firefighters fell from a machine and sustained serious burn injuries.

The victims were rushed to hospital for medical treatment. They said firefighting operation still continued and the inferno could not be controlled so far. They added the building of the godown gutted due to heavy fire.

“The two firefighters sustained burn injuries and were under treatment in hospital,” said Muhammad UsmanGujjar, a spokesman of Rescue 1122. He said all the firefighters are fighting with inferno for last 24 hours. He said flames of huge fire again engulfed the rubble of the building due to presence of ghee and oil under the fallen rooftop. “We are trying to extinguish fire,” he said.

He further said District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Abdul Rehmanwas also present at site and monitoring the firefighting operation. He said DEO also visited hospital and enquired about the health of two injured firefighters.