ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf said 25 percent air space has been reopened for repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in different countries due to coronavirus pandemic. He was briefing the media after a meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) along with Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari in Islamabad on Wednesday. Moeed Yusuf said efforts were being made to repatriate all Pakistanis to the homeland within a month. He said eight airports were operational across the country for the repatriation purpose. He said up to 45,000 Pakistanis would be brought back to the country and they would be tested at airports. He said all Pakistanis returning would be bound for 14-day self-quarantine at their homes. Speaking on the occasion, Zulfiqar Bukhari said 80,000 Pakistanis and 600 dead bodies had so far been brought back to the country. He said all returning Pakistanis should follow the SOPs and precautionary measures issued by the government. He said that they would be closely monitored. He urged the returning Pakistanis to register themselves on the ministry's website so that they would be given benefits from Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan Programs. He said the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the overseas Pakistanis and was working effectively to address their problems. He said that the overseas Pakistanis had sent $20.6 billion remittance to Pakistan after COVID-19, which was appreciable.