Share:

ISLAMABAD -Islamabad police have arrested five bike-lifters and a housemaid besides recovery of 16 stolen bikes, cash and gold ornaments from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to the details, Ramana police arrested a housemaid namely SameenaEjaz and recovered gold ornament and cash from her. A case has been registered against her and further investigation is underway.

Moreover, SP (Saddar) constituted a special team comprising officials of Karachi Company policewhich apprehended two members of a bike-lifting gang. The gangsters have been identified as SohaibAkhtar, resident of Al-Noor Colony, Rawalpindi and InzamamHaseeb, resident of Gangal, Rawalpindi. The police also recovered six stolen motorbikes from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to have lifted the motorcycles from various areas of the twin cities.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, according to the officials.