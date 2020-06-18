Share:

ISLAMABAD - The top military leadership on Wednesday expressed their resolve to continue thwarting Indian designs in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, expose its targeting of innocent civilians besides her open support to terrorist outfits.

The resolve came during the Corps Commanders Conference held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement issued here. The forum was briefed on the national and regional security situation, said a press release issued by the ISPR.

“It expressed satisfaction on the continued reduction in incidents of violence across the country, gradual positive effects of ongoing Afghan peace process along the western border and resolved to keep supporting the normalisation process through national institutions,” said the ISPR.

Noting the Indian aggression, the forum resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir besides her open support to terrorist outfits, it said.

The top military brass also discussed Pakistan Army’s ongoing support to the government against the Covid-19, locust threat, anti-polio campaign and ways to improve the same, within the available resources.

“It was underlined that Covid-19 can only be fought as a ‘whole of nation approach’ wherein every individual will have to play a role to ensure success through observation of basic procedures and discipline,” read the statement.

A day earlier, the Services Chiefs at a high-level meeting had expressed satisfaction over preparedness of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to counter India’s sinister designs as they were given a rare combined briefing on the situation in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and other regional issues at the headquarters of Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan had attended the meeting. It is rare for all services chiefs to visit the ISI headquarters together for a briefing on national security.