Share:

ISLAMABAD - China’s COVID-19 inactivated vaccine gets 100 per­cent positive conversion rate, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

The report says, all subjects of the coronavirus vaccine researched and developed by China’s Wu­han Institute of Biological Products have developed antibodies, with a 100 percent positive conversion rate.

According to China’s state-owned Assets Super­vision and Administration Commission (SASAC), the meeting for the blind review and the un­blinding of the Phase I and II clinical trial results of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine were held in Chi­na’s Beijing and Henan province synchronously on Tuesday.

The unblinding shows that the safety of the vaccine is sound, without any case of adverse reaction. All the 1,120 subjects who had got two injections have pro­duced high titer of antibody, with the neutralizing an­tibody positive rate of 100 percent.

Meanwhile, China National Biotec Group, the par­ent company of Wuhan Institute of Biological Prod­ucts, is actively promoting the clinical cooperation overseas, and has confirmed the intention of coop­eration with enterprises and institutions in several countries.

It is learnt that the coronavirus vaccine may appear on the market by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, according to SASAC.