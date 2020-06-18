Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, on Wednesday, said the ministry was working out a comprehensive policy to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the country during Eid-ul-Azha. He said this while chairing a meeting at the Ministry of Interior to review arrangements to be made for managing the risk of coronavirus outbreak during Eid-ul-Azha. Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister said: “Sacrifice of animals on Eid-ul-Azha is a religious obligation and the government will ensure every possible facility in this regard to manage the occasion safely and contain the risk of COVID-19 outbreak.” He said that all arrangements must be made in line with the safety measures and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health. Shah said, “A clear strategy is being formulated in this regard, which will be devised in consultation with all the stakeholders. We also seek guidance from the ulema in this regard to protect the people and help prevent the spread of coronavirus.”