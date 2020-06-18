Share:

LAHORE - An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday recorded statements of two witnesses in Paragon City case against former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers also appeared.

However, the court allowed Khawaja brothers to leave the court after marking their attendance.

Later, the court recorded statements of Riaz Hussain and Nazir Ahmad. A counsel for the approver Qaiser Amin Butt stated that his client had been tested positive for COVID-19 and also submitted his medical report, during the proceedings.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers, through their “benamidars”, and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The former Railways Minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services, it added. It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja brothers had obtained bail from apex court in the case.

LHC adjourns hearing of Mir Shakil bail plea

A Lahore High Court (LHC) Division Bench on Wednesday adjourned hearing, till June 22nd, of a bail petition filed by Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in illegal plot allotment case.

The bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi heard the post arrest bail petition filed by Mir Shakil. The bench adjourned the matter after a brief hearing. The bench observed that it received the case and it would heard the matter after reading the case.

It is pertinent to mention that another LHC bench heard the matter earlier but due to its non-availability, the matter was fixed before current bench.

The LHC had previously rejected two petitions filed by Mir Shakil and his wife challenging arrest and physical remand of Mir Shakil.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then Chief Minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.