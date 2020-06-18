Share:

Street crimes are petty crimes which may often lead to death. In Rawalpindi, small-time thieving is very common, and often increases in Ramadan. The people living in the area falling under the jurisdiction of the New Town Police Station have remained particularly vulnerable. Recently, link roads and in between streets have become hotspots for street crimes. Due to the virus and the subsequent fall in people being outdoors, crimes rates have decreased considerably. However, purse-snatching by motorcyclists has become a new challenge faced by the city’s police. I appeal to the government to enforce regulations which lead to a reduction of crime and maintain law and order once the pandemic passes and people return to their daily lives.

HAMZA SIDDIQUI,

Rawalpindi.