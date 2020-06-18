Share:

LAHORE - Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmed took notice of the torture of a child girl and registration of a false case against her in Defence area. CP&WB spokesperson said on Wednesday, the Bureau team contacted the Defence-B Police Station investigation team and demanded a Cross-FIR against the accused applicant. The Defence B police station registered FIR against Imran Ashraf for torturing and giving the custody of girl to police. Chairperson Sara Ahmed said the Bureau would provide legal protection and get justice for the victim child girl Kiran Shahnaz.