LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the pace of the development process will not be affected due to the coronavirus pandemic as the development budget has been increased by Rs 5 billion despite difficult economic conditions.

While talking to the MPAs from Attock, Rawalpindi, Jhelum and other cities at his office on Wednesday, the CM assured that fruits to development will reach to every district of the province and there would be no discrimination in the distribution of development funds for districts.

“Ongoing development projects will be completed on priority basis and proposals of assembly members will be given importance in this regard”, he said.

The CM stated that DHQ and THQ hospitals will be upgraded adding that new mother-and-child hospitals will be constructed with an amount of Rs 11.5 billion.

Similarly, he added, Rs1 billion has been earmarked for the provision of health facilities in 196 BHUs.

He stated that different projects including water treatment plants and supply and drainage of wastewater will be completed in 16 districts with an amount of Rs32 billion.

The CM further said that wastewater treatment plants will be installed in five districts.

The Punjab Municipal Programme has been started for providing basic local bodies facilities with an amount of Rs23 billion, he added.

Buzdar said that Rs10 billion had been allocated in the new budget for the completion of Phase-2 of Naya Pakistan, Manzalain Aasan Programme.

PPIC-III Project is being started in Rawalpindi with an amount of Rs9.25 billion, he added.

Buzdar maintained the economy had been slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic and therefore, the Punjab government had given a tax exemption worth Rs 56 billion to small businesses.

The daily life has been changed due to coronavirus and the citizens can help overcome the spread of this disease by following SOPs, he said, adding the worst-hit areas were being sealed and every necessary step will be taken to protect the lives of the citizens.

The CM maintained the routine practices of the past will not work now to provide relief to the masses and therefore, the incumbent government is working on out-of-box solutions.

He assured that genuine issues of assembly members will be solved at every cost and honour of assembly members will not be compromised.

Steps for solving the constituency-related problems also came under discussion. Those who called on CM included Deputy Speaker Punjab Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Provincial Minister Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, assembly members including Mian Muhammad Farrukh, Mumtaz Manika, Ahmad Shah Khagha, Muhammad Naeem, Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak and Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Raja Sagheer Ahmad, Ch Muhammad Adnan, Umer Tanveer, Ejaz Khan, Malik Taimoor Masood, Raja Yawar Kamal Khan, Tahir Randhawa and Zafar Iqbal.

Zero tolerance policy for corruption to continue

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Anti-Corruption Department has retrieved around 1,400 kanal state land worth Rs 1.4 billion during the last six months.

The department received 2,809 complaints on its Mobile App during this period and made a cash recovery worth Rs17 lakh beside initiating 140 inquiries.

In this regard, the CM appreciated that lodging of complaints through Mobile App has yielded positive results. The policy of zero-tolerance towards corruption will continue and the government will go to the last extent to eliminate the menace of land grabbers, the CM concluded.

CONDOLES DEATH OF SENIOR JOURNALIST HAFIZ ABDUL WADOOD

Chief Minister has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior journalist Hafiz Abdul Wadood and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He has prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the loss with equanimity.

CONDOLES DEATH OF ALLAMA ABDUL TAWAB SIDDIQUI

Buzdar also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous religious scholar Sheikh-ul-Hadees Allama Abdul Tawab Siddique.

In a condolence message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.