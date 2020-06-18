Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police Operations Wing ensured safety measures including strict implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) according to the government directions to contain the unnecessary movement of the public in the selected areas of the city during the smart lockdown imposed by Punjab government in wake of impending coronavirus. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan paid surprise visits of different pickets of Lahore Police to review the implementation on directions of Punjab government during smart lockdown as well as security arrangements made by Lahore Police. Ashfaq Khan inspected areas comprising Ghalib market, Gulberg, M.M Alam Road, Al Fateh Store, Hotel One and Bundu Khan and other points of the city. SP Model Town Division Ijaz Rasheed, DSP Gulberg Shehzad Rafique and other related Police officers accompanied him. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan directed the police officers and officials to ensure foolproof security of the citizens as well as strict compliance of government directions regarding following precautionary measures including social distance and use of masks and sanitizers. Ashfaq Khan directed the police officers and officials deputed on these pickets to behave with citizens in polite manner during checking process. Separately strict implementation on precautionary SOPs for the protection of employees and visiting citizens from COVID-19, has been ensured at DIG Operations Office including wearing of face mask, washing of hands, body temperature checking and use of disinfection tunnel and sanitizers as well as regular spray. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that the personnel of Lahore Police are comparatively at more risk of coronavirus than any other citizen as they are performing field duties at pickets, front desks, police stations and at all important places of the city, dealing with general public, making them aware of coronavirus and containing their unnecessary movement in the city.

All out efforts are being made to protect the employees of Lahore Police from the dangers of coronavirus ensuring all possible precautionary measures including germs killing spray and use of safety gadgets, he said.

Ashfaq Khan directed all police officers and officials to strictly follow the SOPs related to precautionary measures regarding coronavirus. Awareness has also been given to different units of Lahore Police on regular basis through seminars and workshops regarding precautions and safety measures against coronavirus.