PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is taking steps on emergency basis to enhance the capacity of public sector hospitals to the maximum possible level in order to effectively deal with the Corona pandemic.
This was revealed here at a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair to review the progress on capacity expansion plan of public sector hospitals keeping in view the prevailing Corona situation.
The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra, Advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir, Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, Director General National Command & Operation Centre Major General Asif Goraya and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz besides relevant administrative secretaries and representatives of 11 Corps.
The meeting was informed that in the first phase 478 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds will be added to the existing capacity by the end of this month and in the second phase 315 more beds will be added by the end of next month whereas 150 more beds will be added in the third phase. Similarly, steps will be taken to expand the capacity of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds of public sector hospitals for the Corona patients under a given timeline.
The meeting was also briefed in details about the existing capacity of public sector hospitals of the province to deal with Corona patients, and steps being taken to augment the overall capacity of these hospitals to the maximum possible level.
As per the capacity expansion plan, 90 HDU beds would be added to the existing capacity of Hayatabad Medical Complex, 50 to Khyber Teaching Hospital, 40 to Mardan Medical Complex, 50 to Qazi Hussain Ahmad Hospital Nowshera, 50 to Saidu Group of Hospitals, 50 to Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi, 100 to Women & Children Hospital Rajjar and 48 HDU beds to Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad in the first phase of the plan.
Similarly, in the 2nd Phase 50 HDU beds will be added to the existing capacity of Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital Bannu, 30 to Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital D.I.Khan, 50 to District Headquarter Hospital Batkhela and 85 to Institute of Hepthalogy Peshawar, whereas 100 HDU beds will be added to the Women & Children Block of Ayub Teaching Hospital and 150 beds to Peshawar Institute of Cardiology in collaboration with NDMA in the next phase.
The meeting was further told that number of ICU beds were also being increased to facilitate the critical patients of Corona virus, and in the first phase 25 ICU beds would be added to the existing strength of Lady Reading Hospital, 25 to Hayatabad Medical Complex, 25 to Khyber Teaching Hospital, 10 to Mardan Medical Complex, 10 to Qazi Hussain Ahmad Hospital Nowshera and 05 to Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad, and in the second Phase 50 ICU beds will be added to the existing number of ICU beds in Peshawar Institute of Cardiology.
On the occasion, the Chairman NDMA was briefed about the details of other medical equipments urgently required in the public sector hospitals of the province including ventilators, cardiac monitors, oxygen contractors, PCR Machines and portable Ultrasounds etc.
Chairman NDMA, assuring all out support to the provincial government in this regard, said that NDMA would arrange ventilators and other allied facilities of Intensive Care for 350 patients of COVID-19 in the province within next 15 days. General Afzal also assured that NDMA would also extend all out support to the provincial government in arranging oxygen cylinders, plasma machines and trained man power for Corona patients.
Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the authorities of health department for necessary steps to make the existing Corona testing laboratories of public sector hospitals 24/7 in three different shifts in order to increase the daily testing capacity. He also directed the authorities to arrange trained human resource for the purpose on emergency basis.
He expressed his gratitude to Chairman NDMA for extending all out support to the provincial government for capacity expansion of public sector hospitals to enable the health infrastructure effectively deal with the pandemic. Mahmood Khan also lauded the role of security forces in supporting the civil administration in dealing with Corona situation and expressed the hope that the government, with the support of security forces and other stakeholders, would be able to effectively deal with the Corona challenges.