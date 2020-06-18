Four innocent civilians including a woman embraced shahadat while one civilian got injured when Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations targeting the civilian population at Ratta Jabbar and Lewana Khaiter villages in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the Line of Control.
According to DG ISPR, Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.
