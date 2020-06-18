Share:

ISLAMABAD - The European Space Agency’s orbiter has been circling Mars for nearly four years and has recently made an astonishing discovery – glowing green oxygen in the atmosphere. Astronomers have predicted the existence of the emission for 40 years, but now has proof of its presence. The glow was found to be the strongest at an altitude of over 262,000 and is caused by the sunlight combining with atoms and molecules in the air. Not only is this the first time the emissions have been spotted on Mars, but it is also the only case found on any other planet in the solar system.

The Earth has a green night glow that has been seen by astronauts aboard the International Space Station, but appears fainter than what was seen around Mars.