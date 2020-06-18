Share:

The federal government on Thursday has reopened the Pakistan-Iran Taftan border for seven days for trade purpose amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, a notification has been issued by the Interior Ministry in this regard.

As per instructions, implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) has been declared mandatory during activities on the border.

The decision came after Pakistan confirmed 118 deaths by novel coronavirus in one day as the number of positive cases has surged to 160,118. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 3,093.