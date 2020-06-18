Share:

PESHAWAR - Central President FATA Students Federation (FSF) and Chief of Tribal youth Assembly Jasim Afridi asked federal government to stop step mother attitude with the people of merged districts and immediately re­lease the proposed Rs 100 billion package for the up­lift of FATA.

Addressing a protest rally, he said despite pass­ing of ten years, the educational institutions, col­leges and Universities are closed in the merged districts.

He said the federal government had promised that each province would give 03 percent of NFC to merged districts but this promise was a hollow slo­gan as not a single province has released his share for the tribal districts.

He alleged that the funds of merged districts have been diverted to Covid-19

The FSF president said that every tribal district must have an engineering and medical college as promised by the government.

There is lack of opportunities of technical educa­tion in merged districts and they need technical col­leges to train the students.

He urged the government to allocate funds for the promotion of sports, cultural and tourism activities in merged districts as the area has great potential to attract international tourists.

He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to fight their case in the center and immediately release Rs 100 bil­lion developmental package for the development of FATA.