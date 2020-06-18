Share:

KARACHI - Recipient of Tamgha-e-lmtiaz, Syed Masood Hashmi, Chief Executive, Orientm McCann, has been elected unopposed as president of Marketing Association of Pakistan (MAP) at 50th annual general meeting.

This is the 12th time that Syed Masood Hashmi has been elected unopposed president of MAP. Previously, he has also held the position of president of the International Advertising Association (Pakistan Chapter) for 2 years. He has been the president of the Management Association of Pakistan for two years and has also held the position of the elected head of the Arts Council of Pakistan, for 3 consecutive terms, he has also served as chairman of the Pakistan Advertising Association.

His father, late S. H. Hashmi was pioneer of the advertising industry in Pakistan. Other elected members of MAP include; Vice President lmran Ahmad, Honorary Secretary Amer Pasha and Honorary Treasurer Ali Hasan Naqvi. Elected council members include Mrs Shamsah Virani (AKUH), Amer Pasha (Marketing & Fintech Consultant), Syed Talib Karim (IoBM), Sikander Sultan (Shan Foods), S. M. Salahuddin (Ehtesham Process).