ISLAMABAD - A reproductive health helpline was launched on Wednesday to provide support and counselling the women on their reproductive health issues.
The Population Council in a statement said the Helpline was launched in collaboration with the Association for Mothers and Newborns (AMAN) and the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (SOGP), with financial support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
Dr. Azra Ahsan, President AMAN, in a media briefing said, “The Helpline will host a pool of health experts available through phone calls to provide medical assistance to women callers on family planning, maternal health, essential newborn care and reproductive health issues. Doctors will also provide medical advice on how pregnant women can keep themselves safe against the Covid-19; gender-based violence; proper nutrition; contraception and hygiene practices.”
She said AMAN with support of SOGP conducted an extensive training of specialized obs. and gynaecologist doctors and equipped them with the necessary knowledge to assist the callers on various reproductive health issues. The doctors will be available daily to assist the callers.
People can call the Helpline from anywhere in Pakistan and receive easy and quick access to basic medical care from their homes. Helpline can be dialled at 021- 35205383 and will be available Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 5pm.
Speaking to the journalists, Dr. Ali Mir, Senior Programs Director, Population Council, said, “for most women in reproductive ages, family planning is critical than other health care. Emergency response to Covid-19 outbreak means that resources for essential maternal, newborn health, gender, reproductive health services are diverted to deal with the outbreak. The Helpline is an important development to ensure that accurate and timely information reach women across the country to avoid delay or disruption in maternal and reproductive health services due to the virus outbreak.”
Briefing the media, Samia Ali Shah, Project Director Population Council, presented some projections made by UNFPA on impact of Covid-19 on family planning, reproductive health and gender-based violence in Pakistan. The projections suggest that significant increases in maternal and newborn deaths and stillbirths would occur if health service use declines from the current usage levels. “Reproductive health and rights of married couples in Pakistan are likely to get sidelined during Covid-19. Maternal health services decline by up to 20%, would resulting in over 200,000 additional births, over 2000 maternal deaths and about 58,000 still births in next three months. Similarly, a decline in women protections services puts 1.6 million additional women at the increased risk of domestic violence during the lockdown in Pakistan.”
Government needs to act quickly to safeguard essential reproductive including family planning, maternal, and newborn health services remain available as COVID-19 progresses.