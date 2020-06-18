Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought replies from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation in a petition raising grievances of the overseas Pakistanis about their litigations in land disputes.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice AtharMinallah issued these directions while hearing of a petition of overseas Pakistani ZahidaJavedAslam who cited the Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and chairman Overseas Pakistanis Foundation as respondents. In her petition, Zahida raised grievances and alleged that she has been defrauded.

At this, the court asked from Muhammad Fayyaz, a law officer representing Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, that whether there is any mechanism in place whereby such grievances submitted by the Overseas Pakistanis are processed followed by appropriate action.

The IHC bench noted that courts of Islamabad Capital Territory are inundated with litigation relating to the Overseas Pakistanis and the right of access to justice of Overseas Pakistanis appears to be violated because of their inability to resolve disputes.

Therefore, the court said in its order, “The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation are directed to examine the grievance of the petitioner and suggest the action required to be taken. Both shall submit their respective reports explaining the mechanism for facilitating the Overseas Pakistanis to have their disputes resolved.”

The court also directed the office to issue notice to M/s Dynast Associates because the grievance petition has made allegations against it.

After issuing the aforementioned directions, the bench adjourned hearing till June 24 for further proceedings in this matter.