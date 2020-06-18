Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said China-India tension had intensified due to the India’s Hindutva agenda.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India’s “Hindutva agenda and intransigence” will destroy peace and security in the region.

In a statement, he said that China made all efforts to resolve the border issue with India peacefully, but “India continued construction in the disputed territory, rejecting China’s concerns.”

Qureshi said that India’s intransigence led to a spat on the 9th of this month, which had now turned into a bloody clash.

He said that more than 20 Indian troops had reportedly been killed, “which is an unusual incident”.

He said this happened because of the Hindutva philosophy of the Indian government.

This week, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash between the Chinese and Indian forces. It happened in Galwan Valley in the disputed Ladakh region.

China accused Indian troops of crossing the border twice, “provoking and attacking Chinese personnel.”

Qureshi said China had a “principled” stance. He said 3500-kilometer long area of Tibet and Ladakh “is a disputed territory between China and India, and if India thinks that it will be able to occupy it, it will not be acceptable for China.”

The FM said Pakistan had rejected India’s unilateral steps on August 5 last year and China had also raised objections over the illegal step.

He said Pakistan was a peace-loving country and desired peace in the region. “Our efforts for Afghan peace process are before the world,” he added.

Qureshi said if India believed that its aggressive posture will influence anyone, “it is mistaken.” He said Pakistan offered to resolve all issues with India through dialogue, but it was not positively responded.

Separately, chairing 13th meeting of Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs here, Qureshi said Pakistan wanted peace and stability in the region despite the Hindutva policies of India that had put the regional peace at stake.

The Minister said aggressive attitude and Hindutva thinking of India was responsible for spike in tensions between China and India.

He said India continued construction activities in disputed area while ignoring the Chinese suggestion to resolve the issues through dialogue.

The Foreign Minister said Indo-China border dispute turned violet due to Indian fanaticism which led to killing of twenty soldiers and officers of India.

He said while the world was busy in curtailing the spread of corona pandemic, India is continually suppressing eight million Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi said Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control continue unabated in which citizens were being targeted.

Terming it a gross violation of international laws, the Foreign Minister sought immediate attention of the world community to stop this.

The meeting also took into account Afghan peace process and other foreign policy issues.