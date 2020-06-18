Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday said that it would pass an order regarding the request of the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa to allow her to present on Thursday (today) her stance before the court through video-link regarding the sources of her properties in London.

The apex court said this after SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa appeared before a 10-member bench, which is hearing his petition against the Presidential Reference against him.

He stated before the court, “I am the messenger of my wife. She wanted to disclose about properties not to anybody but like to address the court through video link because her father is suffering from brain cancer and she is with him, therefore, cannot come to the court.” He added that she wants to tell about her properties.

Head of the bench Justice Umar Ata Bandial said, “The bench would consider her request to explain the purchase of properties in UK and will pass an order on Thursday (today) and in case we decide that she be allowed then will hear her day after tomorrow (Friday).

Justice Faez stated that the former Attorney General for Pakistan [Anwar Mansoor Khan] on the second of his arguments said that one of the judges had assisted me to draft the petition.

The judge added that he demand and beseech that the contempt proceeding should be initiated against him.”

He said that why the authorities never asked from his wife about the source of her properties. They did not give notice to her and draw any conclusion. The Supreme Judicial Council did not ask from her when she was in Islamabad.

He maintained that it is not my respect as an individual, but the respect of the institution.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that it was the big development as the wife of the petitioner intended to tell the court about the source of her properties.

Barrister Farogh Naseem said that he has no personal animosity with the judge. The counsel said that he has not any intention to criticize the petitioner and his wife.

Then the bench retired for five minutes to consider the request of Justice Faez’s wife to present her stance through video-link. After the break when the bench assembled, Justice Bandial said that they had considered the statement of Justice Qazi Faez made on behalf of his wife. He added that it could be a crucial evidence and material for resolution of the controversy if it is substantially relevant.

He asked Justice Isa to file an application regarding the offer of her wife stating her position and the documents she wants to rely upon.

Justice Faez said that his wife is clear in her mind that she wanted to present her stance before the court. He added that she has suffered painfully. She is nowhere in the reference but is being maligned.

At the end of the hearing, Justice Bandial on video-link inquired from Justice Qazi Faez’s counsel Munir A Malik, who was in Karachi Registry that what is his stance about referring the matter to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Then the bench directed Farogh Naseem to conclude his arguments by Thursday and adjourned the case till then.